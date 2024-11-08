Thanksgiving Is Approaching Fast, Make Sure Your Fridge Is Ready

If you're planning to host Thanksgiving this year, there are a lot of obvious things for which you need to prepare. While the most pressing is figuring out how you're going to cook your turkey, one under-the-radar but equally important preparation for the big day is making sure your refrigerator is ready to handle all those ingredients, chilled dishes, and leftovers.

Having a clean and well-organized fridge helps alleviate stress; ingredients are easier to find when they aren't buried behind old pasta sauce, and there's room to put dishes you make ahead of time or that guests bring. It takes a lot off your mind and lets you focus on cooking and hosting. Plus, having a clean, well-organized space has been shown to help better your mood and increase your focus.

Prepping your fridge for the holiday helps you see what you already have. You can find which ingredients have gone bad, bearing in mind there are some myths about expiration dates that you shouldn't believe, and maybe uncover a sauce or paste you forgot about!