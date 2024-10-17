Seriously, Use The Right Containers When Organizing Your Refrigerator

Jenga is a game you don't want to play when you are organizing your food. Knowing something is going to fall and spill when you go in search of a bottle of mayo or salad dressing can only lead to disaster with this practice. However, keeping the fridge properly organized can leave you with peace of mind and foods that last longer. To achieve a state of organization nirvana, using the right containers makes all the difference. Maria Baer, Founder of The Baer Minimalist® exclusively told Daily Meal there is one type of container you should clearly use. Baer said, "For the refrigerator, use clear containers to make items easily visible, and arrange them by frequency of use and perishability."

Clear containers come in a variety of shapes and sizes which makes for ease of stacking, and they allow you to see when foods are starting to mold or change colors. But using clear containers is just half of the equation. Baer revealed that knowing what to store in containers is equally as important. The professional organizer went on to share, "I recommend storing pre-cut fruits and vegetables, deli meats, leftovers, cheeses, and even herbs in containers rather than their original packaging. This not only keeps the refrigerator organized but also helps extend the shelf life of these items." Along with proper storage it's important to know that your fridge is at the optimal temperature.