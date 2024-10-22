Burger Recall: Check Your Cheeseburgers If You Live In These 5 States
If you're a fan of the pre-made cheeseburgers from Dakota Tom's Sandwiches, you need to know about this recent recall. The company has recalled three of its cheeseburger varieties because of a possible link to a listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall is due to the company using a different supplier, BrucePac, for its burger patties — BurgerPac recently had its own recall, leading Dakota Tom's to do the same. In fact, BrucePac recently recalled almost 10 million pounds of meat across the country. Dakota Tom's is no longer using the company's burger patties.
These cheeseburgers can be found in grocery and convenience stores in five states: South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming. If you live in or are visiting one of these states and recently purchased a Dakota Tom's Sandwiches cheeseburger, be sure to throw it out or return it for a refund to avoid any risk of contamination.
What else to know about the Dakota Tom's Sandwiches recall
Dakota Tom's Sandwiches has multiple burger and cheeseburger varieties to choose from, three of which were recalled. Those three are the Pepperjack Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, and The Gambler. Since the other flavors were not recalled, you can use your own judgment as to whether or not to continue buying the company's other products or to wait and see if any more recall news arises. Of course, listeria monocytogenes is no minor contamination and should not be taken lightly.
It can be fatal for certain groups of people, such as children or older adults. Otherwise, it causes short-term symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain, headaches, and high fever. Dakota Tom's is the most recent company dealing with a listeria-related recall, following Aldi's frozen waffles and Boar's Head deli meats. There have been several notable food recalls in 2024 involving listeria and other contaminants, so be sure to keep an eye out for any food-related recalls no matter where you live.