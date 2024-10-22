Burger Recall: Check Your Cheeseburgers If You Live In These 5 States

If you're a fan of the pre-made cheeseburgers from Dakota Tom's Sandwiches, you need to know about this recent recall. The company has recalled three of its cheeseburger varieties because of a possible link to a listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall is due to the company using a different supplier, BrucePac, for its burger patties — BurgerPac recently had its own recall, leading Dakota Tom's to do the same. In fact, BrucePac recently recalled almost 10 million pounds of meat across the country. Dakota Tom's is no longer using the company's burger patties.

These cheeseburgers can be found in grocery and convenience stores in five states: South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming. If you live in or are visiting one of these states and recently purchased a Dakota Tom's Sandwiches cheeseburger, be sure to throw it out or return it for a refund to avoid any risk of contamination.