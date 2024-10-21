Aldi Brand Frozen Waffles And Others Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Alerting all Aldi shoppers — Aldi brand frozen waffles are being recalled due to concerns that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. This bacteria causes a listeria infection, which can be especially dangerous to pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised. Although listeria is often associated with raw milk and cheese, as well as other deli products, that's not to say that other foodstuffs aren't completely safe from the bacteria.
In this particular case, the bacteria was discovered during routine inspections of the products by the manufacturer. The products had already been shipped out around not only the United States but also Canada, prompting the recall. This recall comes just weeks after the BrucePac meat recall over concerns about the same bacteria.
It's not just Aldi products that are affected
While Aldi shoppers should certainly check their frozen breakfast products thoroughly, this isn't the only supermarket that's been hit by the recall. In fact, TreeHouse Foods, the manufacturer of the product, also supplies several other big-name grocery stores. Walmart is also haunted by this food recall, as is Target. The specific brands include Always Save, Good & Gather, Food Lion, Great Value, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, Kodiak Cakes, and more. A full list of brands can be found on the TreeHouse website.
As of yet, there have not been any reported illnesses due to consuming the affected products. However, in order to avoid infection, it's best to return or throw away these products if you recently purchased them. Considering Listeria monocytogenes bacteria has an FDA Class of I, meaning that they are among the most severe types of recalls, this is one sickness you don't want to contract.