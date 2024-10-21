Aldi Brand Frozen Waffles And Others Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Alerting all Aldi shoppers — Aldi brand frozen waffles are being recalled due to concerns that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. This bacteria causes a listeria infection, which can be especially dangerous to pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised. Although listeria is often associated with raw milk and cheese, as well as other deli products, that's not to say that other foodstuffs aren't completely safe from the bacteria.

In this particular case, the bacteria was discovered during routine inspections of the products by the manufacturer. The products had already been shipped out around not only the United States but also Canada, prompting the recall. This recall comes just weeks after the BrucePac meat recall over concerns about the same bacteria.