What Kind Of Tofu Options Does Aldi Have?
Though tofu has roots in Chinese cuisine, you don't necessarily have to go to an Asian market to buy it. Many major grocery stores have at least a few options in the refrigerated section, often by other plant-based products like dairy-free cheese and meat alternatives. However, since Aldi isn't like most stores, shopping for items that aren't staples for everyone can sometimes feel like a guessing game. Luckily, when it comes to tofu, you can still turn to the discount supermarket chain to buy it.
While Aldi does have tofu, it currently only stocks one brand and one variety. If you're looking for silken or regular tofu, unfortunately, Aldi only has the extra firm variety, which is sold under its store brand Earth Grown. Despite the limited options, the tofu is at least high in quality. It's USDA-certified organic, AVA-certified vegan, and even has the coveted Good Housekeeping Seal for its quality. Much like other Aldi products, the price is lower than its competitors, as Earth Grown tofu is listed for $1.75, while other brands of organic extra firm tofu can cost double the price.
What customers say about Aldi's tofu
Customers have generally positive things to say about Aldi's tofu mainly because the store actually carries it and it's priced well. However, there is a common complaint concerning the texture of the product. Even though it's labeled as "extra firm," many customers in one Reddit thread say that it's softer than they expected and needs pressing. "It's labeled extra firm so I expected it to be like the Tofoo one," one shopper commented. "The Aldi one definitely needs pressing, not at all the same level of firmness but good value for money if you have time to press!"
After evaluating the flexibility and smoothness of the tofu, YouTuber Glenn's Fast Reviews concluded it was medium rather than firm or extra firm tofu. He also pointed out that the amount of tofu in each package, which is currently 14 ounces, has noticeably decreased since he started buying it.
Aside from these concerns, the tofu still gets positive reviews. But if you find you're not happy with the tofu, the good news is it's covered by Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee, which allows you to return the product for both a refund and a replacement.
Will Aldi ever expand its tofu offerings
It may be slim pickings for tofu at Aldi for the time being, but that's not to say that the grocery store won't expand it in the future. In a 2018 Reddit thread, customers once posted about tofu being an extremely rare find at only a handful of stores. According to a user who identified themselves as an employee, reaching out to Aldi directly could influence their stocking decisions. It seems that customer feedback must have worked since the chain now has tofu.
Furthermore, in March 2023, Aldi announced plans to add more plant-based products to its stores. Given that the grocery store chain estimated there would be over 1,000 total products before 2025, it's safe to assume more tofu products could be included.
Aldi has a history of rotating its tofu lineup, having previously offered baked tofu and marinated tofu cubes, though both products have since been discontinued. So, it's possible that similar offerings may return in the future.