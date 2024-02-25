What Kind Of Tofu Options Does Aldi Have?

Customers have generally positive things to say about Aldi's tofu mainly because the store actually carries it and it's priced well. However, there is a common complaint concerning the texture of the product. Even though it's labeled as "extra firm," many customers in one Reddit thread say that it's softer than they expected and needs pressing. "It's labeled extra firm so I expected it to be like the Tofoo one," one shopper commented. "The Aldi one definitely needs pressing, not at all the same level of firmness but good value for money if you have time to press!"

After evaluating the flexibility and smoothness of the tofu, YouTuber Glenn's Fast Reviews concluded it was medium rather than firm or extra firm tofu. He also pointed out that the amount of tofu in each package, which is currently 14 ounces, has noticeably decreased since he started buying it.

Aside from these concerns, the tofu still gets positive reviews. But if you find you're not happy with the tofu, the good news is it's covered by Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee, which allows you to return the product for both a refund and a replacement.