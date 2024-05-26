Extra-Crispy Baked Tofu Recipe

The perfect tofu texture varies depending on the person and how you're serving the soy product. Silken tofu is a winner if it's in a spicy soup, but a crispy consistency makes it extra toothsome when paired with crunchy vegetables and steamed rice. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara created this crispy baked tofu recipe that has a delicious seasoning shining through in every bite.

Vergara says, "I typically don't like the squishy texture of tofu, but i really liked how this recipe created drier and crispy tofu." A crispy exterior is common if you're frying tofu, but the process introduces plenty of oil and typically results in said squishy texture. Meanwhile, grilling tofu is not recommended, as it tends to crumble into pieces. Lightly marinating tofu and dusting it with cornstarch and baking powder before baking it in the oven yields optimal results. "I like to serve this tofu with fried rice, but white rice and stir-fried veggies would be a nice combination, as well," Vergara shares. It also makes an excellent snack to pop in your mouth one cube at a time.