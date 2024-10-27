It is the unique ingredients of Peter Luger's Old Fashioned Steak Sauce that make it a top choice when it comes to steak sauce. When you read "anchovies" on its ingredients list you might feel an initial burst of shock, but there is no need to worry about these little fish turning your steak into a surf and turf special. Anchovies, regarded as the bacon of the sea, are frequently used to create order out of flavor chaos and are especially good at turning tomato-based sauces into a balanced condiment. In Peter Luger's Old Fashioned Steak Sauce, anchovies bring down the sweetness and acidity of other ingredients, like tomatoes.

Horseradish has already established itself as the perfect ingredient for adding an extra zing to your pot roast, but its pungent, spicy flavor, which kicks in after being grated, adds another layer of flavor to this complex steak sauce. When vinegar is added, the chemical reactions that give horseradish its signature flavors are halted, keeping the spiciness and pungent flavor at the desired levels. This relationship between horseradish and vinegar allows for Peter Luger's steak sauce to maintain its truly unique flavor profile. If you don't think these ingredients meet your flavor and texture needs, consider using a jar of sweet jam to take your steak sauce to the next level.