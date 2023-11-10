Take Your Steak Sauce To The Next Level With A Sweet Jar Of Jam

The satisfying taste of a perfect steak, fresh from the grill, is an experience to be desired. By the time the succulent steak gets to your plate, all you want to do is dig in! But if you're a sauce person, it's a little different — you may be in need of a little-something-extra to accompany your steak before you take your first bite. Sauces like A1 and Peter Luger can do the trick, but you can do even better when you add your own creative twist.

While there are plenty of guides to great steak sauces, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to create something you love with just a few changes to the ingredients of a sauce you already have on hand, whether it's homemade or one you picked up at the store. Tweaking the ingredients will allow you to have a sauce where there's just enough sweetness to balance out the savory flavor of the meat. The perfect way to help bring your steak sauce to the next level is by using a common, if unexpected, item in your kitchen: jam.