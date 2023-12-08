Horseradish Is The Perfect Ingredient For Adding An Extra Zing To Your Pot Roast

Horseradish may be a root vegetable, but it is hardly ever eaten like one. Unlike other root vegetables such as carrots and parsnips, horseradish is typically grated up and used as a condiment. It's often paired with red meat, usually prime rib and roast beef, or added to the same things you might add mustard to, such as deviled eggs, sandwiches, and salad dressing. If it's never occurred to you to toss some into your already fantastic pot roast, you may want to consider doing so.

If you're not careful, pot roast can turn out pretty one-dimensional, especially if you only add the bare minimum of ingredients. But even a basic pot roast made with just beef, carrots, celery, and onions can be elevated with a bit of horseradish. Horseradish has a sharp, peppery flavor, so when you add it to pot roast, it introduces a layer of zestiness. As a result, your pot roast will taste much more balanced and satisfying. However, there are things to keep in mind when incorporating this powerful, pungent element into your dish.