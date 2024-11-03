Is Aldi Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?

The holidays have a tendency to sneak up on you, leaving you scrambling to shop for essentials like turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing at the last minute. And, when you've got last-minute items to grab, it's helpful to know which shops you can count on to be open on Thanksgiving day for any items you forgot.

If your go-to supermarket is Aldi, then you might be wondering if you can count on them for Thanksgiving day shopping this year. Unfortunately, that's not the case — the chain supermarket will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. In fact, even beyond Thanksgiving Aldi might not be the right place to look for last-minute deals this year. They'll also be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day.