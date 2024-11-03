Is Aldi Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?
The holidays have a tendency to sneak up on you, leaving you scrambling to shop for essentials like turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing at the last minute. And, when you've got last-minute items to grab, it's helpful to know which shops you can count on to be open on Thanksgiving day for any items you forgot.
If your go-to supermarket is Aldi, then you might be wondering if you can count on them for Thanksgiving day shopping this year. Unfortunately, that's not the case — the chain supermarket will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. In fact, even beyond Thanksgiving Aldi might not be the right place to look for last-minute deals this year. They'll also be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
What about before and after Thanksgiving?
While Aldi isn't open on Thanksgiving Day itself, that's not to say that it won't be open around the holiday at all. Officially, the chain store will be open both the day before and the day after Thanksgiving. So, you can still snag items like their Thanksgiving dinner deal, pies, or other last-minute grabs. You can also order grocery delivery from Aldi through Instacart if you don't have time to actually run out to the store amid your cooking.
With that said, each store may have different hours, with some offering limited hours the day before and after the holiday. Make sure to consider this when choosing which Aldi to shop at. You can use their store locator to find the exact hours and opening days of the nearest stores to you to make sure you're not left struggling to buy that extra bottle of whipped cream or last-minute bottle of wine.