Aldi Is Offering Its Most Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner Since 2019
Aldi Shoppers alert! According to a press release from the company, ALDI is releasing a Thanksgiving basket with the lowest price tag since 2019. This means you'll be able to get your hands on an affordable, lower-priced turkey and other items in a traditional holiday spread.
The bundle includes a delicious turkey, accompanying seasoning and stuffing, dinner rolls, and mac and cheese. Plus, you'll find the ingredients to prep your favorite sides, such as green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and sweet potato casserole. There's even gravy and ingredients for pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce to round out your meal.
The bundle is designed to feed 10 people and costs less than $47, although the deal is subject to location and availability. That means each serving adds up to less than $5 per plate, making the holiday season much more doable in the face of rising inflation.
Other Aldi holiday bundles to keep an eye on
Aldi isn't just slashing its prices on these holiday staples; it's also got some other bundles that will keep you covered in terms of snacks, appetizers, desserts, and beverages. The chain has released three bundles that cost less than $10, each including a California Heritage Pinot Noir wine pairing with either cheese and crackers, crackers and dips, or a delicious Bake Shop pumpkin pie.
Better yet, these Aldi deals don't require any coupon clipping or loyalty program sign-ups. Instead, they're available for anyone to grab as long as supplies last. Jason Hart, Aldi CEO, notes, "We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back." If you're looking to feed a crowd on a budget this year, Aldi might just be the place to go.