Aldi Is Offering Its Most Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner Since 2019

Aldi Shoppers alert! According to a press release from the company, ALDI is releasing a Thanksgiving basket with the lowest price tag since 2019. This means you'll be able to get your hands on an affordable, lower-priced turkey and other items in a traditional holiday spread.

The bundle includes a delicious turkey, accompanying seasoning and stuffing, dinner rolls, and mac and cheese. Plus, you'll find the ingredients to prep your favorite sides, such as green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and sweet potato casserole. There's even gravy and ingredients for pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce to round out your meal.

The bundle is designed to feed 10 people and costs less than $47, although the deal is subject to location and availability. That means each serving adds up to less than $5 per plate, making the holiday season much more doable in the face of rising inflation.