What You Should Know Before Choosing Which Aldi To Shop At

Aldi is the low-cost supermarket choice for many people around the world. This supermarket chain is all about giving value for money to its customers, so it's no surprise that it has been named the cheapest supermarket in the U.K. three years in a row. Since this grocery brand has made its way to 18 countries – and with over 2,300 stores in the U.S. alone – chances are you've walked through Aldi's doors before. It might seem logical to shop at the Aldi closest to you or one that's on the way to work, but you might want to rethink that.

While convenience seems the most obvious factor when choosing your regular Aldi store, the fact that this grocery chain doesn't price match — even across its own stores — may change your mind. Although Aldi's prices are competitive, certain product prices will vary based on the store's location, customer interest, and the surrounding area's competitors. With that in mind, consider these factors before choosing an Aldi site as your go-to store.