What You Should Know Before Choosing Which Aldi To Shop At
Aldi is the low-cost supermarket choice for many people around the world. This supermarket chain is all about giving value for money to its customers, so it's no surprise that it has been named the cheapest supermarket in the U.K. three years in a row. Since this grocery brand has made its way to 18 countries – and with over 2,300 stores in the U.S. alone – chances are you've walked through Aldi's doors before. It might seem logical to shop at the Aldi closest to you or one that's on the way to work, but you might want to rethink that.
While convenience seems the most obvious factor when choosing your regular Aldi store, the fact that this grocery chain doesn't price match — even across its own stores — may change your mind. Although Aldi's prices are competitive, certain product prices will vary based on the store's location, customer interest, and the surrounding area's competitors. With that in mind, consider these factors before choosing an Aldi site as your go-to store.
How to pick the cheapest Aldi
Although going out of your way for cheaper Aldi prices might not always be worth the inconvenience, there are a few factors to consider to get the biggest bang for your buck. Since Aldi claims to price its products based on competitive price points, which vary from location to location,make sure you avoid areas with expensive and fancy shops. If you're heading to an area that tends to have more expensive grocery stores (such as Whole Foods, for instance), there's a chance that the closest Aldi will be priced accordingly. In order to avoid that, keep a lookout for Aldi locations that are within close range to similarly-priced stores, like Trader Joe's or Walmart.
It's also important to consider the suburbs of your local city or town, as well. Aldi picks its price point based on location and customer demand. That means stores in more expensive suburbs might have higher prices to make up for higher rent costs, or simply because local shoppers can afford to pay more. If you're passing by a fancier neighborhood and want to stop by Aldi for a few cheap essentials, they may not be the cheapest you can find.