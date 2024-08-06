What Happens If You Drink Old Opened Wine (And Is It Even Safe)?

It happens to the best of us. You host a dinner party and splurge on wines to impress everyone at the table, and inevitably, some of that wine goes unfinished. Considering the high price and quality taste, it would be a shame to let the rest of your bottle go to waste. After the night is over and your guests have gone home, you're left wondering whether it's all right to save the wine for later and if it will be safe to drink.

Fortunately, you can rest easy. Old unopened wine is perfectly safe to drink. So go ahead and put that leftover wine in the fridge (chilled wine is great for summer, after all). However, there's a catch: While leftover wine may be drinkable, it still goes bad. Over time, that old wine will start to turn into vinegar, which is far from pleasant to imbibe. The minute a wine bottle is opened, its flavor starts to change, and even if it's properly resealed afterwards, it will ultimately, inevitably become unpalatable after its viability has run its course. With that in mind, knowing how long the type of wine you're about to open lasts could make the difference with your leftover alcohol, including whether it's a good idea to drink.