The Boxed Brownie Brand We Always Skip At The Grocery Store

It may not be difficult to make brownies, but sometimes, there isn't enough time to measure the individual ingredients for a homemade batch. Having a boxed brownie mix can really come in handy, but not all brands meet our expectations or turn out right. In particular, Pillsbury's Chocolate Fudge brownie mix doesn't deliver in taste or texture.

While baking and ranking several store-bought brownie mixes, Daily Meal's Bryn Gelbart noted that the most disappointing thing about the Pillsbury mix was that it wasn't fully done. He properly heated the oven, took human error into account, and even baked the mix for 10 minutes longer than the recipe on the box instructed. However, the center was still more than molten, while the very top and edges were crispy. As for the taste, Gelbart found that the brownies had a strong flour flavor, likely because the middle wasn't completely cooked through.

Perhaps, these results were so stunning because the ingredients in the Pillsbury mix are similar to those in boxes of comparable brands that Gelbart ranked higher. These included Betty Crocker Fudge and Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge, which landed second and third on the list, respectively. However, it was Ghirardelli Chocolate Supreme that won him over with the best chocolate flavor.