The Boxed Brownie Brand We Always Skip At The Grocery Store
It may not be difficult to make brownies, but sometimes, there isn't enough time to measure the individual ingredients for a homemade batch. Having a boxed brownie mix can really come in handy, but not all brands meet our expectations or turn out right. In particular, Pillsbury's Chocolate Fudge brownie mix doesn't deliver in taste or texture.
While baking and ranking several store-bought brownie mixes, Daily Meal's Bryn Gelbart noted that the most disappointing thing about the Pillsbury mix was that it wasn't fully done. He properly heated the oven, took human error into account, and even baked the mix for 10 minutes longer than the recipe on the box instructed. However, the center was still more than molten, while the very top and edges were crispy. As for the taste, Gelbart found that the brownies had a strong flour flavor, likely because the middle wasn't completely cooked through.
Perhaps, these results were so stunning because the ingredients in the Pillsbury mix are similar to those in boxes of comparable brands that Gelbart ranked higher. These included Betty Crocker Fudge and Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge, which landed second and third on the list, respectively. However, it was Ghirardelli Chocolate Supreme that won him over with the best chocolate flavor.
Tips for upgrading Pillsbury and other store-bought brownies
If you already have a box of Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge brownie mix or one of the other store-bought brands that didn't fare well in Daily Meal's ranking, don't give up or toss it. Make some easy adjustments that kick boxed brownies up a notch instead.
One of the simplest ingredients that improve store-bought brownies is vanilla. This extract is the key to leveling up most baked goods and will add another layer of flavor to your dessert. Also, it's easy to replace the water used in brownie batter with milk or heavy cream to make the brownies more gooey and flavorful.
Straying from the common ingredients used in baking recipes can have some fantastic effects, too. For instance, adding coffee to brownie mix will make the batch taste more chocolatey. It only takes one or two teaspoons of instant or espresso powder and won't make the dessert taste like coffee. For some Italian flair, swirl some ricotta into the brownie batter, making sure to strain out the excess water first. This trick works with other sweetened cheeses, like cream cheese, as well.
Additionally, one secret ingredient for making decadent brownies is to add some Irish cream. This liqueur is made with a dark spirit that enhances the chocolate flavor and cream that adds a gooey texture. It can also impart honey chocolate and spicy toffee flavors. So next time you pick up a boxed brownie mix that might not be the best, keep these tips in mind to take it up a notch.