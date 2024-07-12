Your Boxed Brownies Need This Staple Baking Ingredient
When you need a tasty dessert in a flash, boxed brownie mix often saves the day. Not only is brownie mix a convenient ingredient to have in your pantry, but most mixes require only a small amount of water, oil, and eggs before transforming into chewy, chocolate-filled delights. While many store-bought brownie mixes result in decent baked goods that have an even texture and solid balance of flavors, if you want boxed brownies to taste more like the homemade version your grandma used to make, consider upgrading your favorite mix with a small pour of vanilla extract.
Essentially, vanilla extract is vanilla bean-infused water and ethyl alcohol. Vanillin, which is the primary flavor compound found in vanilla, gives this pungent liquid its complex smell and taste. Even though you might think boxed brownies taste delicious on their own, a teaspoon of vanilla extract takes the flavor of these boxed treats to a whole new level.
Vanilla extract's primary function in baked goods is to enhance the flavor of your food. This powerful yet nuanced ingredient gives boxed brownies a little something extra. The comforting smell and taste of vanilla adds depth to a wide variety of confections, especially those made with chocolate. With just a small amount of vanilla extract, your boxed confections will have a more noticeable chocolate flavor and well-rounded taste.
Why you should add vanilla extract to boxed brownies
Whether you're following an involved brownie recipe or using a boxed mix, vanilla extract is a must. Not only does vanilla add an inviting aroma and taste to your favorite treats, but this popular spice may actually accentuate chocolate's rich, complex flavor.
Vanilla was first added to cacao in the late 1400s as a way to reduce its bitter flavor. Through the years, many sweet treat manufacturers and chefs discovered the benefit of using vanilla in their creations. Vanilla has a grounding quality that makes the flavor of chocolate more inviting. In some cases, vanilla makes chocolate seem creamier and sweeter while simultaneously masking any unwanted flavor notes in certain cocoa-infused products. For pre-packaged mixes, a bit of vanilla adds a comforting, familiar appeal while highlighting boxed brownies' centralized chocolate flavor.
To get the most out of this simple upgrade, use either pure vanilla extract or imitation vanilla in your next batch of boxed brownies. While pure vanilla extract is more complex and often includes a variety of flavors, the subtleties found in real vanilla are often lost in the baking process. What you're after is a straight shot of vanilla flavor which can be found in both real and synthetic varieties of vanilla extract. A bit of either variety will give your next pan of brownies a noticeable flavor upgrade.
More simple ways to upgrade boxed brownies
Now that you know vanilla is the ingredient you need to elevate your next pan of chocolate treats, you're ready to put this ingredient to the test. Incorporate vanilla extract to powdered brownie mix when adding in the other liquid components. Add one teaspoon of vanilla extract to brownie batter for a mild yet noticeable vanilla flavor and bake brownies as directed. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also try swapping out vanilla for other flavor extracts such as almond, peppermint, or orange. Be mindful, however, that more specialized flavors may produce a stronger taste. For flavor extracts besides vanilla, use less so you don't overpower brownies' underlying chocolate flavor.
If you're looking for more ways to take boxed brownies from basic to gourmet, your options don't end with flavor extracts. As long as you retain the prepared consistency of your brownie batter, feel free to get creative by adding an array of extras. Instead of vanilla or almond extract, try adding a bit of espresso powder to give brownies a rich coffee flavor. To add more texture, once your batter is mixed, add in chopped walnuts or a handful of chocolate chips. You can also utilize your favorite candy by adding in colorful M&M's or chopped candy bars. Yet, to keep preparation to a minimum, use vanilla extract to enhance the underlying flavor of boxed brownies.