Your Boxed Brownies Need This Staple Baking Ingredient

When you need a tasty dessert in a flash, boxed brownie mix often saves the day. Not only is brownie mix a convenient ingredient to have in your pantry, but most mixes require only a small amount of water, oil, and eggs before transforming into chewy, chocolate-filled delights. While many store-bought brownie mixes result in decent baked goods that have an even texture and solid balance of flavors, if you want boxed brownies to taste more like the homemade version your grandma used to make, consider upgrading your favorite mix with a small pour of vanilla extract.

Essentially, vanilla extract is vanilla bean-infused water and ethyl alcohol. Vanillin, which is the primary flavor compound found in vanilla, gives this pungent liquid its complex smell and taste. Even though you might think boxed brownies taste delicious on their own, a teaspoon of vanilla extract takes the flavor of these boxed treats to a whole new level.

Vanilla extract's primary function in baked goods is to enhance the flavor of your food. This powerful yet nuanced ingredient gives boxed brownies a little something extra. The comforting smell and taste of vanilla adds depth to a wide variety of confections, especially those made with chocolate. With just a small amount of vanilla extract, your boxed confections will have a more noticeable chocolate flavor and well-rounded taste.