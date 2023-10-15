The Secret Boozy Ingredient For The Most Decadent Brownies Ever

To make brownies with Irish cream, the easiest way to go about this is to use a packaged brownie mix (although you could try using a from-scratch recipe if you prefer). Then, you'll want to add between ¼ cup and 1 cup of the liqueur to your batter, depending on which recipe you're following. In general, the Irish cream will replace the water or milk indicated in the box mix instructions, although you may find homemade recipes that still call for these ingredients.

To give your brownies an even stronger Irish cream flavor, you can also make a frosting for them. For this, you'll essentially make a traditional American buttercream, but add several tablespoons of the liqueur to the mix. The result is a frosting that complements your brownies' new flavor.

While that's the general way to make Irish cream brownies, you can also get creative and try a few variations. For example, most recipes call for store-bought liqueur, such as Baileys, but you could also try using a homemade Irish cream for a truly DIY dessert.