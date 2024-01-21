We Baked And Ranked 8 Store-Bought Brownie Mixes

Even though making homemade brownies can be a simple task, getting them to be decadent and fudgy, like boxed mixes, can be challenging if you don't have the right measurements. Still, even when you turn to the store shelves, you are inundated with half a dozen options. That in and of itself can be tricky. So, we are here to decide once and for all which brand has the best brownie mix in a box.

We chose eight top brands that we could find at grocery stores near us, which included Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe's, and local grocers. The fudge brownie recipe was the baseline since we love a gooey, chocolatey brownie.

We baked each in identical disposable baking tins and followed the directions to a tee. As it turned out, our oven was a little on the weaker side, so we ended up adding an extra five minutes to pretty much every recipe to get the mix to cook fully. Beyond that, anything that was under or overcooked we can safely base on the instructions, which, when it comes to brownie box mixes, are just as important as the ingredients.