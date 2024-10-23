The Only Tea Bags You Should Use For Brewing Iced Tea

When it's hot out and you want a nice iced tea pick-me-up, the first thing you look for is your favorite loose leaf tea and infuser. While the single best ingredient for iced tea is high quality loose leaf tea, sometimes you've run out, or you're at a store where there are only tea bags available. In that case, there is a choice to make.

Jordan G.L. Hardin, director of food and beverage for Alfred, told Daily Meal in an exclusive interview recently that, in lieu of loose leaf tea, he recommends using tea bags formulated specifically for iced tea. "They will work better for all available iced tea brewing methods than trying to adapt a hot tea bag for iced tea prep," Hardin tells us. If you are using bagged tea you can still up your iced tea game by paying extra attention to the water you use since it makes up 99.5% of unsweetened tea.