Why Hot-Brewed Iced Tea Is Far Superior To Slower Cold Brew

On a lazy summer day, under parching hot sun, there are few drinks more refreshing than a tall, frosty glass of iced tea. Poured over ice, this invigorating drink carries a delightful balance of flavors; the dry taste of the tea works best offset with a little sweetness, a pinch of sharpness from a dash of lemon juice, and perhaps a hint of a brighter flavor like mint. It's a healthy choice, too, with a study published by the European Journal of Nutrition suggesting that drinking black tea could help boost your metabolism. The big question, though, is how best to brew your iced tea — hot brew or cold brew?

The classic ingredient for the iced tea enjoyed across the U.S. is black tea, which is best brewed with hot water. Not too hot, though. Most tea enthusiasts will tell you that black tea should be made with water that's not quite boiling, ideally around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This is to ensure that the tea properly infuses, imparting its dense flavors into the water. With water that's too hot, too many tannins will leach out from the tea leaves, running the risk of making your tea too bitter. This is the traditional way to brew black tea, and it's been enjoyed this way in China for centuries. If you're making iced tea with black tea, this is hands down the best way to enjoy its full depths of flavor. That said, this isn't the only way to brew tea.