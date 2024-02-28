The Simple Ingredient Adjustment For More Delicious Tea

Using the water that's been sitting in your kettle for fresh tea will make your cup taste dull and flat. This water has a much harder time extracting the flavor from your tea leaves compared to fresh because water that's already been heated becomes deoxygenated. High temperatures can strip water of its natural air bubbles. Tea leaves need oxygen to properly release their flavor, so for the best cup, use cold, filtered, and freshly drawn water every time.

When heating up your fresh water for a perfect hot cup of tea, also try using a thermometer. This way you can get your water to the ideal temperature without overheating, which leads to further loss of oxygen in your water with no benefits. Different teas require varied water temperatures, so do your research for an exact measurement. Typically black teas will steep best in water that's about 212 degrees Fahrenheit, while green tea tastes better around 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you heat your fresh water to your ideal temperature, you can then immediately pour it over your leaves and enjoy.

Pre-boiled water might taste flat, but there is no harm in drinking it, so it's still okay to use if you're in a rush. If quality is your priority though, you might want to think twice. And for those worried about wasting that leftover water, simply start measuring out how much water you need before filling up your kettle.