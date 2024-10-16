An Aldi Shopper Just Found An Unexpected Surprise In Their Chicken Breast

Of all the popular groceries to purchase at Aldi, you probably never thought wireless earbud chicken breasts would be one. Recently, a user posted in the r/Aldi subreddit that they found an earbud wedged between two slices of their package of chicken breasts. Adding to the strange story, the user only discovered it after having cooked and eaten some of the packaged poultry (hopefully, the chicken was at least cooked to the perfect temperature).

The users had a field day in the comments; some took guesses at what the chicken might have been listening to, one suggesting, "I Believe I Can Fly," while another saw this as a time to celebrate the return of prizes packaged with your food like toys in cereal boxes. Others who work in food shared similar stories or considered this a cautionary tale, suggesting the user contact Aldi's corporate offices.