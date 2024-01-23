Chef-Approved Tips For Cooking Meat To The Perfect Temperature

Estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that an average of 48 million Americans, or 1 in 6, will become ill from a foodborne illness, such as salmonella, campylobacter, E. coli O157:H7, or Listeria monocytogenes. Of these, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 will likely die from these illnesses. Many of these cases are linked to the consumption of undercooked animal-based protein sources.

As a chef, my job is to ensure that I know the best practices to protect my guests from potentially becoming infected by a foodborne illness. In addition to safe storage, frequent sanitization of food preparation surfaces, and good personal hygiene, the most effective way to prevent the possibility of becoming infected by a foodborne pathogen is to cook animal-based proteins to safe internal temperatures. The best way to assess the internal temperature is by using a digital or dial instant-read meat thermometer that has been calibrated.

According to USDA guidelines, each type of animal-based protein has its criteria for what is considered to be a safe internal cooking temperature. As a general rule, you should begin testing your protein near the end of cooking using a clean thermometer that has been inserted into the thickest part of the food away from bone, fat, or gristle, factoring in three minutes of "rest time" after it is removed from its heat source and continues to rise in temperature. Read on for these chef-approved tips for cooking meat to the perfect temperature while making it delicious.