What To Keep In Mind When Making Fried Rice In A Pan Instead Of A Wok

If you're wondering why your homemade fried rice fails to stack up to takeout flavor, there's a basic mistake that plenty of folks make when whipping up this scrumptious Asian classic, and it's one that's easy enough to remedy. Simply put, you aren't using a big enough pan.

A wok is the ideal vessel for cooking fried rice because the multiple ingredients heat quickly and evenly against the curved sides of the specialty pan, but not every home chef has one of these in their kitchen. You can achieve takeout-style fried rice with no wok; you just need a nice, big pan. Size matters here because the large pan will accomplish two goals. It will prevent you from overcrowding, which is one of the cardinal sins of homemade fried rice. An overcrowded pan will steam the contents as opposed to frying them. Using a large pan will also keep you from accidentally flinging rice all over your stove as you frequently turn the food.