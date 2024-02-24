14 Reasons Your Homemade Fried Rice Never Tastes As Good As Takeout

Fried rice has been an essential part of China's numerous cuisines since before the north and south of the country were unified in the 6th century. As a dish integral to the vast majority of China's population, it is unsurprising that fried rice was one of the dishes Chinese immigrants first brought to the United States during the 19th and 20th centuries. As with many other Chinese dishes, fried rice was adopted in the U.S. for reasons chef Lucas Sin highlighted to Whetstone: "Fried rice is always a wonderful story of how different flavors and different cultures and different cooking styles come together [...] When people move from country to country or from region to region, they bring with them their ideas of how to cook and their techniques when they aren't able to bring their ingredients."

Today, Chinese American fried rice is a ubiquitous dish served in all manner of restaurants. That being said, takeout fried rice has a special allure; a unique feeling of comfort and indulgence comes when the box's metal foil corners are peeled back and its cloud of fragrant steam is inhaled. While recreating such feelings with homemade fried rice is all but impossible, recreating the dish itself is not.

There are several reasons why your fried rice never tastes as good as takeout. These range from technical errors to the over-enthusiastic use of additional ingredients. Address them and you'll be able to produce excellent fried rice, lack of takeout containers notwithstanding.