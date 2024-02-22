Leave Your Fried Rice In The Pan A Bit Longer For A Delightful Crust

Fried rice needs no introduction. A prominent staple in Asian, South Asian, and Southeast Asian cuisines, this savory dish is believed to have been created in China during the Sui Dynasty. Originally considered a peasant's meal due to its central use of leftovers to mitigate the daily impacts of economic inequality, fried rice has since transcended its humble origins to become one of the world's most beloved dishes. It has inspired countless variations, including the incorporation of everything from roast pork in Cuba to beef liver in Nigeria to pineapple in Thailand.

But what if there was a way to elevate your favorite fried rice with a crispy bottom crust that sends your taste buds into a serious frenzy? There is — and it's simpler than you might think. It turns out that the crispy, delectable bottom crust — also known as the caramelized socarrat in Spanish paella — can be easily achieved in your wok. When your rice is done cooking, simply let it sit undisturbed in the pan for 45 seconds to allow the bottom of your rice to transform into a delightfully crispy crust. Then, flip it out of your pan to serve crust side up for maximum enjoyment.