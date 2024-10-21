The Canned Ingredient For Richer, Tastier Instant Pudding

Using instant pudding mix is a great hack to getting your nostalgic pudding dessert, with just a few added ingredients and minimal fuss. It's hard to argue with the soft and velvety pudding that your boxed mix gives you, especially since it's ready to eat within minutes. But one department that instant pudding sometimes lacks is taste. You may have already experimented with some different hacks to make your pudding more flavorful, but feel like nothing is quite doing the trick. Well, it's time to take the canned evaporated milk out of your pantry – the key ingredient to making your instant pudding taste like it's homemade.

Swap out the milk that's called for on your boxed mix recipe with the same amount of canned evaporated milk, and you'll get a creamier and more luxurious-tasting pudding. Evaporated milk contains 60% less water than regular milk, giving it a thickness that will make your pudding creamier and richer. The water evaporation also gives this milk a caramelized and toasted taste, which will infuse into your pudding for a burst of flavor.