Sweetened Condensed Milk Is The Ingredient Your Banana Pudding Is Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The slightly caramelized sweetness of ripe bananas makes for delectable desserts, whether you're mashing them into a delectable banana bread or flambéing them into a rich Bananas Foster. But there is perhaps no better banana dessert than the decadently layered banana pudding: a trifle-like concoction made with sliced bananas, vanilla wafer cookies, whipped topping, and plenty of dairy and pudding mix.

While banana pudding may feature fruit, this dessert is far from light; the more decadent the layers of luscious pudding, the better, and there's a trick to ensuring that even boxed pudding mix comes out thick and delicious. A can of sweetened condensed milk is the key: this sugary, syrupy ingredient gets mixed into the pudding, either by itself or alongside milk, as well as with whipped topping to create a rich yet fluffy base for building this classic dessert. In fact, the famous Magnolia Bakery in New York City, known for its popular take on the classic banana pudding, uses sweetened condensed milk in its recipe — so you know this creamy combination must be good.