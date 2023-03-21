Howard Schultz Is Leaving His CEO Post Early. Here's What's Next For The Coffee Giant

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz stepped down from his leadership position on March 20 in the face of mounting legal scrutiny over his union-busting efforts. This concludes Schultz's third stint as CEO of the world's largest coffee chain, having previously served in the position from 1986 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2017. His most recent turn at the helm started just over a year ago on March 16, 2022, when Schultz replaced retiring CEO Kevin Johnson.

The latest departure isn't exactly a surprise — Schultz was announced as an interim CEO this time around — but it does come earlier than expected. He had previously declared his intentions to step down on April 1, putting his exit nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The coffee chain has been under fire since November 2022, when thousands of Starbucks employees went on strike in defense of their right to unionize, something Schultz has allegedly fought against. As of the time of this writing, 290 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize, but none have been able to reach a contract with the company. The coffee giant has been accused of intimidating and wrongfully terminating employees who participated in unionization efforts, and the National Labor Relations Board ruled on March 1 that Starbucks violated multiple federal laws in its alleged union-busting efforts. A week later, Schultz agreed to testify before the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) on March 29.