Natural Vs Organic Food Labels: What's The Difference?

There is a lot of confusing language written all over the packages of food on your grocery store shelves. Can you really tell the difference between non-organic and organic food — other than by the price tag? If you've ever seen the word "natural" written on a package and wondered what the heck that really means, you're not alone. There is a difference between food that is labeled organic and food that is labeled natural, and that difference comes down to government regulation.

In short, certified organic food is held to a codified standard; natural foods are not. According to the USDA, organic food — be it produce, animal products, or processed foods — must all meet a set of federally-regulated standards. Since so-called natural foods are not subject to regulation, that label often just loosely refers to ingredients that aren't artificial or genetically modified. But as you might imagine, the quality of natural food is in no way guaranteed.