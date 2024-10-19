10 Of The Biggest Seasoning Recalls In History

While foodborne illnesses have existed as long as humans have, the history of food recalls is fairly recent. In the US, it wasn't until the 1970s that the FDA really began investigating contaminated foods, though it has taken many years since then to more effectively track, enforce, and distinguish between different recall classes. There is little recorded before 1973, as this was the year the CDC initiated the Foodborne Disease Outbreak Surveillance System (FDOSS). Since that time, food safety measures have only continued to improve. In the case of spices and seasonings, more regulated testing for bacteria and other contaminants has become common practice.

While the expiration dates on spices are typically pretty long, their long shelf life has often contributed to the widespread impact of some of the biggest seasoning recalls. Tainted spices also jeopardize all products — like snack foods and prepared meals — that have been seasoned with them. The industrialized nature of today's food production and the international supply chain of imported spices have led to some significant health concerns, from Salmonella poisoning to serious allergic reactions. This list discusses the scope of 10 of the biggest seasoning recalls since 1973, and their varying causes.