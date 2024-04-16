The 3 Spices That Are Always Worth Buying Pre-Ground

Spices are essential to enhancing any dish — as long as you know how to use them. Whether you're using a basic salt-and-pepper combination or building an entire dish from spice blends, spices can either elevate what's there or create something entirely new. Pre-ground spices are great in terms of their ease of use, and the grocery store spice aisle is loaded with almost every spice you can imagine. But for the most flavor, it's often recommended to grind your own spices to enjoy them at their freshest. Still, not every spice is so easy to grind by hand, so three in particular that are worth pre-buying are cinnamon, coriander, and cumin.

Grinding spices by hand requires some elbow grease, and each of these three spices has tough fibers that make it hard to grind into that fine powder you're used to seeing on store shelves. Unless you have a spice grinder, it might not be worth the effort.