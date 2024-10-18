Give TikTok's Viral Feta Pasta A Fall Twist With One Ingredient Swap

Not every trend on TikTok contributes positively to our lives — in fact, perhaps not many at all. There are some viral food videos from the past that we simply can't unsee, from NyQuil chicken to the infamous pink sauce. But the sheet pan feta pasta that went viral in 2022? That one was a true gift to society — and with seasonal twists, it can continue to be an easy weeknight staple year-round.

Typically, the vegetarian dish is a sheet pan meal with cherry tomatoes, garlic, and a block of feta cheese baked together in the oven and then stirred into a creamy sauce to top a box of penne pasta. But there's no reason those cherry tomatoes can't be swapped for another ingredient — say, the pumpkin-adjacent, unsung hero of fall, butternut squash.

As seen in this TikTok video, roasting cubed butternut squash over a long period of time allows it to soften enough to be crushed into a creamy sauce along with the cheese. You can also add cozy seasonings like sage and oregano, use dairy-free feta cheese if you or people you're cooking for have a lactose intolerance, or add sausage or chicken for some extra protein. Have fun with it — you can even mix in cream cheese for an even more luxurious pasta.