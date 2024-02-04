14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Fresh, Homemade Pasta

There are three ingredients involved in making pasta dough: water, flour, and eggs. Unfortunately, that egg part can be tricky, because it is largely based on preference and the type of pasta you're making. Spaghetti, for example, doesn't call for any eggs in the dough at all. Most other types of fresh, homemade pasta do call for some eggs, but the amount varies based on the type of pasta and your preference. The key is to strive for a happy medium.

Adding too many eggs to your dough can make it sticky and too wet, but not adding enough eggs will make it dry and hard to work with. It will also affect the taste of the dough. Your pasta should have a nice, rich flavor, but if you add too many eggs, the pasta will taste noticeably "eggy," a flavor which isn't easily covered up by your chosen sauce.

For decades (maybe even centuries), the recommendation has been to use one egg per 100 grams of flour in your dough, but this is problematic, as eggs can be different sizes even within the same egg carton. Some chefs recommend around 55 to 57 grams of egg per 100 grams of flour, but if you want to make your pasta a bit lighter while still keeping the right consistency, you can do as chefs like my mother-in-law (who have 60+ years of pasta-making experience) do and add just one egg per 500 grams of flour.