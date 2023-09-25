For The Most Luxurious Feta Pasta, Stir In Some Cream Cheese

Feta pasta brings to mind a dish full of Mediterranean delights to the senses: salty, briny, rich, creamy, carb-y goodness. The viral baked feta pasta of TikTok looks like it should be the answer to all of those dreams, but there's one problem with the reality of this. Feta doesn't melt, so it can't live up to the creaminess the imagination desires.

To amp up the creaminess, there's a secret weapon in the dairy aisle refrigerators — one you might already have in your fridge: cream cheese. By adding cream cheese, feta pasta immediately attains a luxe creaminess you can't get with just feta cheese. The cream cheese melts down beautifully and, because it has a light, mildly tangy flavor, it accentuates and carries the tang and bold flavor of the feta cheese without overpowering it.

It's a super easy addition, too. Instead of just baking the block of feta with the tomatoes, cube up some cream cheese and mix it right in with the tomatoes around the feta block. When you pull the dish out of the oven and stir it up, the cream cheese will melt right into the tomatoes and be a decadent vehicle for that feta. The more cream cheese you add, the thicker and creamier it will be — but be aware that adding too much can drown out the bold flavor of your feta. To maintain the integrity of the flavor, don't add more cream cheese than feta cheese.