TikTok Food Trends Of 2022 That Can't Be Unseen

At the swipe of a fingertip, we can access an array of viral videos like Squishy the chipmunk, "It's corn," and Lizzo's "About Damn Time" dance, all of which live in our heads rent-free, and we're not complaining. Even if you tried to stay away from TikTok when it was first released worldwide in 2018, it's hard to avoid. Most of us have by now caved and downloaded the addictive app, with global users now numbering over 1 billion.

TikTok has become the place for recipes and food hacks: A behemoth collection under the hashtag "tiktokfood" has garnered about 90 billion views (via Investopedia). Your TikTok algorithm can deliver recipes and food trends from all kinds of users: your next-door neighbor who loves to cook, a famous chef like David Chang, or a random "rage-bait chef" (via Verge).

There were some amazing food trends on TikTok in 2022, but they can't all be winners. Some of this year's food trends have been downright awful, pointless, and even dangerous. It's difficult to navigate through the billions of viral videos and work out which ones are actually good and which ones are only popular due to the shock factor.

This is where common sense and intuition come into play. Just because something is viral doesn't mean it's good! It's best to consider all the awful TikTok food trends of 2022 so that you know what to avoid.