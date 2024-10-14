7 Simple Additions To Add To Your Slow Cooker Chicken That Will Make It To Die For

Bourbon chicken is a popular dish on many American-style Chinese food menus. And while you can always stir fry this in a pan or a wok, you can also produce similar results with a slow cooker. For this recipe (and many others here), I recommend using chicken thighs because they contain more fat than chicken breasts. The extra fat in the thighs ensures that the chicken will stay succulent, unlike chicken breasts which can become tough if they're overcooked.

Rub the chicken thighs with an equal mix of brown sugar and salt, then drizzle a few splashes of bourbon, tossing to coat. Let the chicken marinate for at least 2 hours in the fridge. Transfer the chicken to your slow cooker and cook over low heat until the chicken is fully cooked through. Check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer to make sure the chicken is at least 165 degrees F before eating it.

The sticky sweetness of the brown sugar and the smoky, woodsy flavor of bourbon combine to create a sauce that's absolutely delicious on chicken. Once the chicken is ready, drizzle it with sriracha, top with chopped green onions, and enjoy it with a warm bowl of rice.