8 Ways To Quickly And Easily Shred Chicken
Chicken breasts are a flavorful and versatile ingredient to have around the kitchen. However, if you take time to shred the poultry you'll have food that can be added to everything from salads and sandwiches to entrees and snacks. Separating the meat often provides a better texture than just chopped meat and it absorbs more sauces and seasonings for bigger flavor. Not only is shredded chicken simple to prepare ahead of time, but its mild flavor gives you the perfect base to get creative.
Shredding chicken is also a great way to make the most of other cuts on the bone, such as chicken breasts and thighs. Cooking meat on the bone is a great way to get juicy, flavorful chicken. The bones keep the meat from drying out and there's added flavor; however, cutting around the bones can be difficult, but pulling larger chunks away from the bone after cooking is less complicated.
The only downside is the tedious task of getting the meat into strips. Thankfully, through trial and error, and with the use of new products, there are eight tips and tricks that make this task much easier. From using a standing mixer to employing a few trusty gadgets, these methods will save you time, effort, and cleanup.
Two forks
If you've ever tried to shred chicken in your own kitchen for tacos or homemade salad, you've likely already tried the two-fork method. For years, this was considered the main way to get the job done. Not only does it require two simple tools that are already in your kitchen, but it is effective. However, there are always ways to improve even the most basic techniques.
If you're using this classic method that still works, consider these tips. Let's start with the surface. It's painfully common to see home cooks attempting to shred chicken in a bowl. However, more experienced chefs might begin with a cutting board, preferably a non-slip one as a flat, stable surface will make much easier. A cutting board is far easier than the curved edges of a bowl, which can cause slipping and sliding.
Place two to three chicken breasts on a cutting board. Don't allow the chicken to cool after cooking — it should still be steaming when you try to take it apart. Using one fork to keep the meat in place, begin pulling the meat away from the fork that's holding it. The meat should start to come away in strips. If you're fighting and struggling, you might be going against the grain of the meat. Meat is made up of fibers and muscles that grow in one direction, and will easily come apart if you're not working against them.
Handheld mixer
Shredding chicken with a handheld mixer wasn't always a go-to method but, in recent years, has become a fast, easy way to finish the job. The best part is that most people already have a mixer in their kitchen. However, don't use a blender or food processor as you're bound to overmix and the meat won't have a shredded consistency but a crumbly one. This is probably one of the easiest tricks on the list that doesn't require a special gadget, but it can still get a little messy if you're careless.
Begin with freshly cooked meat that is still warm. Using the mixer means very minimal contact with the poultry, so you don't have to worry about burning your fingers with this trick. Don't add too much meat at one time, or the process will turn messy fast and take longer. Begin with one to two chicken breasts in a medium to large bowl.
You'll want to use the traditional metal beaters (not the whisk or bread hook attachments). Begin on a low speed and work in small circles, pressing down lightly to begin taking the chicken apart. You can work your way up to medium speed, but anything higher will likely make a mess and change the texture of the meat — this process usually takes less than a minute. However, the mixer method works best for chicken breasts or cuts without the bone.
Tongs and a fork
This tactic is another version of the two-fork method. It's pretty straightforward but slightly easier when you swap out a fork for a pair of metal tongs. This hack allows you to get a better grip and speed up the process. Again, this can be done in a bowl, but a more stable surface with space to work is also recommended. Place the still-warm chicken on a plastic cutting board. A treated wooden board will work, but when you're working with poultry it's always best to be cautious with a board that is easier to clean. You can also use a glass cutting board, but the meat tends to slide around.
You'll need a large fork to do the shredding and a pair of tongs. The tongs will allow you to hold the meat in place but you'll still be able to manipulate it will while taking it apart. Metal tongs work best because they are less likely to slip and won't bend if you have to apply pressure. A pair of bamboo or wooden tongs will also get the job done, although the flat edge may not hold the chicken in place as well. Use the fork to pull the meat away from the tongs, always working with the grain. Don't let the idea of shredding discourage you, just remember to give yourself enough space, use a firm grip, and let the tools do the work.
Metal whisk
The metal whisk trick is yet another way to shred your chicken, but takes a little more time. Please note that using the whisk attachments on your handheld or standing mixer is not the same thing. Those whisk attachments are typically made of very thin, flimsy metal that is great for beating egg whites but not functional when it comes to shredding meat. This method works best on poultry that isn't overcooked or dry. For the perfect texture that will come apart easily, boil the chicken for at least 12 minutes and begin checking it every few minutes after that until it reaches 165 degrees.
First, you'll want to find a sturdy metal whisk and avoid plastic, or rubber-coated tools because they will likely bend or break. The only other material you'll need is a medium bowl, preferably metal or plastic.
If you attempt this hack on a plate or a cutting board, you're likely to end up with a mess. Instead, place a damp washcloth or paper towel under your bowl to prevent it from slipping. Add the chicken and begin by using your whisk like a potato masher to break the meat apart. You can also slightly twist the whisk to help the shredding action, turning your poultry into bite-sized pieces.
Twisting chicken shredder
As our schedules and lives continue to get busier, innovative chefs and home cooks continue to come up with new tools and gadgets that make our time in the kitchen easier. A twisting poultry shredder, like the Cfyonsk Chicken Shredder, available on Amazon, has made this time-consuming task a total breeze. Each side has spikes, which you can place a single chicken breast between. Pushing the sides together forces the spikes through the meat. Using the two handles and twisting back and forth, the chicken is effortlessly pulled apart and there's no mess. This gadget is simple but powerful and will seriously cut down on your prep time.
The meat shredders are not only cheap, for approximately $15 to $20, but most are also dishwasher safe. You can rinse the pieces and place them on the top shelf of your dishwasher for a seriously easy cleanup. The clear top on this product allows you to see inside and determine how big or small you'd like to keep the strips. Note, this type of kitchen tool can be difficult to use if it slips around on the counter or if the plastic is too cheap. Be sure to purchase a quality product that has nonslip pads on the bottom or place a nonslip rubber mat underneath it to make the process easier.
Bear Paws Meat Claws
Another gadget to try are hand-held manual shredders like those made by Bear Paws, which are available on Amazon. This handy kitchen aid is comprised of two large claw-shaped tools that are easier to grip than forks but work in a similar fashion. Place your poultry on a cutting board or in a large bowl and use a scissor-like action to keep the meat in place and begin shredding. The handles provide a safe and comfortable grip, which means you can quickly break apart the meat while keeping your hands clean. A helpful tip is to ensure that the handles and your hands are dry or the plastic can become slippery.
The tools come in a variety of sizes, but if you plan to use these for small amounts of chicken you should purchase the small set. They are made from a food-safe metal or plastic that will make taking the meat apart that much easier and customers on Amazon have rated the Bear Paws Meat Claws 4.7 stars. Cleanup is simple because they are top-rack dishwasher safe and they can also work as serving tools.
Standing mixer with a paddle attachment
If none of these hacks are jumping out at you and you're still looking for that perfect way to prep for a creamy buffalo chicken dip, or for spicy chicken enchiladas, the answer could lie in your standing mixer. A quality standing mixer with a metal paddle attachment can be an efficient way to get you started. The Kitchen Aid mixer is a reliable brand that will work wonders; however, other brands can do the trick.
Begin by placing two to three cooked breasts in the large mixing bowl. It's important to note that the paddle attachment is better for larger pieces of shredded chicken. If you're hoping to get very thin or small strips, you might consider another technique mentioned in this article. The paddle attachment can also be a way to get you started and you can use two forks (for example) to get the desired smaller pieces from there. Increase the speed gradually until the meat begins to come apart. This method will keep your hands and your counter clean, as the paddle attachment is less likely to send pieces flying. Taking the poultry apart should only take a few minutes, depending on how warm the meat is. Another helpful tip, if you're trying to shred meat that's just out of the fridge, is to warm it up in the microwave for a few minutes with a splash of water in the bottom of a dish to prepare it.
Use your hands
This last trick is for those chefs and home cooks who aren't afraid of the nitty gritty side of cooking. Using your hands to shred chicken can take a bit longer but no extra materials are needed! The most important thing to remember about this trick is safety first. Begin by allowing the poultry to cool enough to touch, but not completely. You can use gloves for this method; however, it's not necessary if you make sure the meat is cooled.
Before you begin taking the meat apart, ensure that your hands are clean to avoid contaminating the food or spreading bacteria. Place the meat in a bowl, on a plate, or on a cutting board. Break the breasts into medium-sized pieces to get started. Using the pads of your fingers and the palms of your hands, begin pressing and massaging the meat in order to loosen it up. Once you are sure the meat is not too hot, begin pulling the meat away in strips, always going with the grain. The secret to this technique is to think of it as pulling and less shredding action. You're more likely to end up with longer strips which you can leave as is, or cut to a smaller size. You'll be left with perfectly sized chicken that you can toss into a green salad or into most pasta and rice dishes to add a little protein.