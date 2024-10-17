A Cast Iron Is The Easy Way To Achieve Grilled Flavor Indoors

Outdoor grilling is, understandably, one of the most popular ways to cook during the summer, but it's also a fun way to gather with friends and family throughout the year. However, what if you don't want to grill in the rain or you don't have an outdoor grill but are craving that distinct flavor? You can still grill indoors and achieve that sought-after flavor with a cast iron skillet, grill pan, or griddle.

Grilling on the stove with cast iron cookware is one of the easiest ways to enjoy barbecued meats and vegetables indoors because of how well this heavy material holds heat. In fact, you can put cast iron in up to 650-degree Fahrenheit temperatures, so you can cook with the same heat as the average outdoor home grill. Plus, the heat will distribute through the cookware evenly so that your food also cooks evenly, as long as you don't try to cook too much at a time.

While a skillet is optimal for searing flavor into food, a grill pan or griddle with raised ridges is the preferred method. It's even Alton Brown's favorite way to barbecue without a grill. Along with creating beautiful char marks on your food, the grill lines help remove excess fat from meats, which better replicates the flavor that you get from an outdoor grill. Additionally, the raised ribs apply direct heat onto the food, which adds texture.