A Cast Iron Is The Easy Way To Achieve Grilled Flavor Indoors
Outdoor grilling is, understandably, one of the most popular ways to cook during the summer, but it's also a fun way to gather with friends and family throughout the year. However, what if you don't want to grill in the rain or you don't have an outdoor grill but are craving that distinct flavor? You can still grill indoors and achieve that sought-after flavor with a cast iron skillet, grill pan, or griddle.
Grilling on the stove with cast iron cookware is one of the easiest ways to enjoy barbecued meats and vegetables indoors because of how well this heavy material holds heat. In fact, you can put cast iron in up to 650-degree Fahrenheit temperatures, so you can cook with the same heat as the average outdoor home grill. Plus, the heat will distribute through the cookware evenly so that your food also cooks evenly, as long as you don't try to cook too much at a time.
While a skillet is optimal for searing flavor into food, a grill pan or griddle with raised ridges is the preferred method. It's even Alton Brown's favorite way to barbecue without a grill. Along with creating beautiful char marks on your food, the grill lines help remove excess fat from meats, which better replicates the flavor that you get from an outdoor grill. Additionally, the raised ribs apply direct heat onto the food, which adds texture.
Extra tricks to get outdoor grill flavor with indoor cooking
Stovetop grilling isn't the only way to get classic grill-like flavor and texture. For grilling in the oven, put your cast iron grill pan in the oven for 30 minutes at 500 degrees. Then, add your meat or veggies. Midway through the cooking time, turn over the food so that both sides cook evenly. Bonus tip: Putting your food on a cedar plank will boost the grill flavor even more.
However, cast iron isn't the only cookware that provides outdoor grill flavor when cooking indoors. Indoor electric grills feature raised ribs that produce similar results to cast iron grill pans. To maximize flavor with an electric grill, don't skip seasoning and marinating your food. Just make sure that you vent your kitchen or cooking area well because electric grills can produce smoke and emissions. Alternatively, with an air fryer, you can achieve grill-like results by preheating before cooking.
You can try using the broil function on your oven. After preheating, place the food directly on the rack as close to the heat as possible with a pan underneath to catch the drippings. For best results, baste with oil, leave the oven door open a smidge, and flip halfway through.
Aside from your cooking method, certain ingredients can impart grill flavors into your foods. Allow salt and liquid smoke to sit on your meat for about an hour beforehand. Use the liquid smoke sparingly because it's very strong, and too much will be overpowering. Another delicious method is using smoked salts and other seasonings, like chipotle and paprika.