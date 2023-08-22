How To Maximize Flavor When Cooking Meat On An Electric Grill

Although a charcoal grill may be your best bet for cooking steak, it's not really an option for most apartment dwellers. One solution is to use an electric grill, which offers both portability and convenience. This cooking appliance doesn't require combustible fuels, so it's safer and more eco-friendly than its conventional counterparts. Additionally, some models have cool-touch handles, heat shields, adjustable temperature settings, and other safety features.

There's a caveat, though. First of all, these gadgets struggle to reach the temperature needed to trigger the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that gives the meat a golden-brown crust and smoky taste. Second, they don't add char to the meat, resulting in a bland flavor. There's also a risk of moisture loss and uneven cooking, which can affect food texture.

However, that doesn't mean you should throw away your electric grill. With some creativity, you can achieve a rich, smoky flavor and take your steak from good to great. Like with most things, it's all in the small details.