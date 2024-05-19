Don't Let Bad Weather Stop You: What To Know Before Grilling In The Rain

Grilling is the great American pastime, a wonderful way to while away the hours with some delicious flame-cooked foods. But let's say you've been planning a big grill to-do, only it rains. Are you stuck ordering pizza? Not at all! Much like you don't have to give up grilling just because it snows, you can still grill even if it's raining out. You just have to know how to handle it. This is pretty easy if you have a carport or covered area — you can pretty much grill as normal under those circumstances as long as it's open on three sides and you have about 9 feet of clearance. But if you're out in the rain, there's a couple of things to consider.

The first is safety; you never want to risk your well-being just for your dinner (even if grilled food is delicious), because wet conditions can create some serious hazards. The second is the difficulty of actually lighting the grill and cooking your food, because there are temperature concerns that can cause you some problems if you're not prepared for them.