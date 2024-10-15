It's True: Red Bull Was Once Banned In France

In 2008, France finally allowed Red Bull's original formula to be sold in stores. Until then, Red Bull could sell its drink sans taurine, an amino acid made in our bodies and found most often in meat, dairy, and fish that is said to kickstart the metabolism, but is it really Red Bull if it doesn't give you wings?

France didn't willingly allow Red Bull into its markets after the 12-year ban; it was forced to allow the energy drink on its shelves because "European Union regulations state that a product made or sold in other E.U. countries cannot be banned unless a health risk is proven." Red Bull, being an Austrian company, falls firmly into the category of products made in the E.U.

So, while France had expressed concerns over taurine and the high caffeine content without concrete evidence of adverse health effects, these worries weren't enough to uphold the ban. Norway and Denmark had also banned the energy drink and soon followed suit, allowing it onto shelves. However, Red Bull isn't the only drink that's been banned outside the U.S.