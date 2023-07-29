What Is The Flavor Of Original Red Bull Actually Supposed To Taste Like?

Whether you're a college student or an employee on the early morning shift, you're probably familiar with Red Bull. The energy drink, known for its promise to give people "wings," is one of the most recognizable and popular energy drinks on the market. But aside from all the energy it promises to give you, let's narrow down the flavor. Many have given their fair share of theories as to what Red Bull tastes like. People claim Red Bull's flavor to be similar to licorice. However, others have speculated that the drink is more citrusy, calling to mind oranges and lemons with its noticeable tang.

You may be surprised to learn, however, that several consider Red Bull's original flavor was supposed to be similar to that of cough medicine. You know, that sticky-sweet syrup stuff that tastes like fake cherry? The justification is that, like cough syrup, Red Bull had a medicinal flavor and a strong and potent fruit taste that masked all the caffeine in the drink. While Red Bull would never be considered actual medicine today, there was a time when drinks like Red Bull were once marketed as healthy.