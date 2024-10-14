Marshmallow Fluff Can Turn Your Yogurt Into A Truly Sweet Treat
Some ingredient combinations surpass your taste bud's wildest expectations. This is the case when you marry yogurt and marshmallow fluff. Marshmallow fluff is like a melted marshmallow — light and airy with a vanilla sweetness that makes you feel like a kid when you it add to the iconic Flutternutter sandwich.
Yogurt, on the other hand, has a lush, dense viscosity that makes it perfect for a Mason jar breakfast parfait. It also has a tempered sweetness and a tang that can cut the sugary taste of the marshmallow fluff. When these two ingredients come together, they are like the Wonder Twins, transforming into a sweet snack or a decadent dessert dip from which both your fruits and savory snacks will benefit.
Marshmallow fluff (which you can make from store-bought marshmallows if you don't have a jar in the pantry) will taste just as delicious with a raspberry-flavored yogurt as it will with a plain Greek vanilla yogurt. Simply add a spoonful of the fluff to your yogurt and swirl the two together. The taste may make you feel like you are eating ice cream. But, sprinkle in some granola or chopped fruit, and it becomes a meal worth bragging about.
Turn the combo into a dip
You can also make these two ingredients into a dip, but to do so, you will want to break out the hand mixer. If you want to keep it simple, whip together a seven-ounce jar of marshmallow fluff with a serving-size container of vanilla yogurt (about ¼ cup. Adding some cream cheese will help create a balance between sweet and tangy.
However, if you want to up the sweetness quotient and add to the dip's airy lightness, you can also add some Cool Whip. This is perfect for dipping strawberries, apple slices, or chunks of pineapple or pears. You definitely want a hearty fruit that doesn't fall apart when you plunge it into this dip.
If you really want to get fancy and add a little toasty flavor to your yogurt and marshmallow fluff dip, use your kitchen torch to toast the marshmallow fluff. Sprinkle in some crushed graham crackers, and you will feel like you are eating s'mores. But, whether you eat this combo as a dessert dip or as a morning snack, you will never look at these two ingredients the same again.