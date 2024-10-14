Marshmallow Fluff Can Turn Your Yogurt Into A Truly Sweet Treat

Some ingredient combinations surpass your taste bud's wildest expectations. This is the case when you marry yogurt and marshmallow fluff. Marshmallow fluff is like a melted marshmallow — light and airy with a vanilla sweetness that makes you feel like a kid when you it add to the iconic Flutternutter sandwich.

Yogurt, on the other hand, has a lush, dense viscosity that makes it perfect for a Mason jar breakfast parfait. It also has a tempered sweetness and a tang that can cut the sugary taste of the marshmallow fluff. When these two ingredients come together, they are like the Wonder Twins, transforming into a sweet snack or a decadent dessert dip from which both your fruits and savory snacks will benefit.

Marshmallow fluff (which you can make from store-bought marshmallows if you don't have a jar in the pantry) will taste just as delicious with a raspberry-flavored yogurt as it will with a plain Greek vanilla yogurt. Simply add a spoonful of the fluff to your yogurt and swirl the two together. The taste may make you feel like you are eating ice cream. But, sprinkle in some granola or chopped fruit, and it becomes a meal worth bragging about.