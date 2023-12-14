Can You Make Your Own Fluff From Store-Bought Marshmallows?

Few crèmes have the delicious versatility of marshmallow fluff. It can add a subtle vanilla flavor and silky creaminess to a variety of foods as a dip or spread, as well as a sweet topping to all kinds of drinks. Typically, homemade marshmallow fluff is made using beaten egg whites, sugar, syrup, and vanilla extract. But if you're wondering if you can skip making it from scratch and start your recipe with a bag of one of the best marshmallow brands instead, the answer is definitely!

Marshmallow fluff made from store-bought marshmallows is simple and easy. Just melt a bunch of mini marshmallows, along with your choice of corn syrup or simple syrup, in a double boiler over a light flame until it develops a creamy consistency. Give it a stir every so often so it doesn't stick to your pot, and when it's ready, pour it into a bowl while it's still hot. Now, you can use that marshmallow fluff for whatever your taste buds are calling for. You can even have some delicious fun with your fluff by putting a twist on the ingredients.