Can You Make Your Own Fluff From Store-Bought Marshmallows?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Few crèmes have the delicious versatility of marshmallow fluff. It can add a subtle vanilla flavor and silky creaminess to a variety of foods as a dip or spread, as well as a sweet topping to all kinds of drinks. Typically, homemade marshmallow fluff is made using beaten egg whites, sugar, syrup, and vanilla extract. But if you're wondering if you can skip making it from scratch and start your recipe with a bag of one of the best marshmallow brands instead, the answer is definitely!
Marshmallow fluff made from store-bought marshmallows is simple and easy. Just melt a bunch of mini marshmallows, along with your choice of corn syrup or simple syrup, in a double boiler over a light flame until it develops a creamy consistency. Give it a stir every so often so it doesn't stick to your pot, and when it's ready, pour it into a bowl while it's still hot. Now, you can use that marshmallow fluff for whatever your taste buds are calling for. You can even have some delicious fun with your fluff by putting a twist on the ingredients.
Level up your homemade marshmallow fluff
If you'd like to give your fluff a more appetizing presentation, apply some food coloring to create countless colorful choices from across the rainbow. Elevate the flavor profile of your fluff by adding flavors that pair well with the sweet and fruity notes of the vanilla extract. Pepper your fluff with cinnamon to add some complementary spice to the sweet vanilla – the resulting fluff works great as a fruit dip.
When boiling your store-bought marshmallows, mix in some raw honey to add complementary dark flavor to the lightness of the vanilla. Use that homemade fluff as a topping for sweet potatoes, and you won't be disappointed. Create a maple mix by combining maple sugar and syrup and incorporate it into your fluff recipe to add a delicious nuttiness. Once you've fully customized your fluff with your favorite marshmallows from the grocery store and the extra ingredients that excite you, it's time to pair it with something delicious. Thankfully, you can make all kinds of things with marshmallow fluff.
Pair your homemade marshmallow fluff with so many treats
Your marshmallow fluff will make for a delicious topping on plenty of desserts. Spread it across a chocolate caramel hazelnut pie for a burst of sweet, syrupy, and nutty flavors. Pack your creamy fluff between the moist brownie and nutty frosting of a Mississippi Mud Cake for three layers of delicious flavor. Sandwich your fluff between homemade S'mores Oreos for tasty cookies and creamy bites. If you're serving these cookies at a birthday party, decorate them with rainbow sprinkles for a fun celebration.
You can have delicious fun incorporating your fluff with drinks, too. If you're sipping on some hot cocoa with almond milk, add some extra vanilla notes by swirling it into your fluff. Use your sweet fluff as a dip for strawberries, pineapples, blueberries, and oranges for a balanced treat. After you enjoy your homemade marshmallow fluff, head back to the store to buy more marshmallows for your next batch to melt when the craving strikes.