How To Achieve The Absolute Crispiest Potato Wedges In Your Air Fryer
Crispy potato wedges are a classic side dish that when done right, will always leave you eyeing more. The defined crunch, followed by a soft and fluffy inside is truly a match made in heaven. You might think that wedges can only be crisped to perfection when served at a restaurant, but your air fryer says otherwise. There is a little prep involved, but this simple air fryer method will give you such crispy restaurant style potato wedges, that you'll never be buying them off the menu again.
The first step to the crunchiest wedges begins at the supermarket, when deciding which potatoes to buy. It's best to stick to russet potatoes or Yukon Gold, as these will give the crispiest results. Rinsing and soaking your cut potatoes for around 30 minutes, will also help to remove excess starch, allowing your potatoes the crispy finish they deserve. To make the most out of your air fryer, preheat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit as this will allow it to crisp your potatoes quickly without drying them out. Once you've air-fried your seasoned potatoes for 15 minutes, the ultimate trick is to put them back in at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for another 15 minutes, checking on them often until they've reached their crispy potential.
Why this method gives you the crispiest wedges
It might seem like there are a lot of factors when it comes to getting deliciously crunchy wedges, but the "why" behind them might give you some clarity. The reason you want to avoid waxy potatoes like fingerlings, is because these potatoes contain a lot more moisture. This will stop them from getting as crispy as russet potatoes or the Yukon Gold kind. Remember, lower moisture content means more crispiness! These types of potatoes are often more starchy, which is also why soaking them is so important.
Your air fryer is key to crisping up your wedges because it heats food by quickly circulating hot air. This is why it's a good idea to regularly open your air fryer while cooking to redistribute and toss the wedges, so that the hot air can crisp them up evenly. Try to keep your wedges to one single layer, as this allows for the best air flow. If they need to be a little bit crispier, cook for a second time at a higher temperature to allow your air fryer to give your wedges the crispiest outer layer, while still keeping them soft and tender on the inside. Serve these with a garlic aioli or preferred dipping sauce and listen to the crunch with every bite.