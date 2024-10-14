How To Achieve The Absolute Crispiest Potato Wedges In Your Air Fryer

Crispy potato wedges are a classic side dish that when done right, will always leave you eyeing more. The defined crunch, followed by a soft and fluffy inside is truly a match made in heaven. You might think that wedges can only be crisped to perfection when served at a restaurant, but your air fryer says otherwise. There is a little prep involved, but this simple air fryer method will give you such crispy restaurant style potato wedges, that you'll never be buying them off the menu again.

The first step to the crunchiest wedges begins at the supermarket, when deciding which potatoes to buy. It's best to stick to russet potatoes or Yukon Gold, as these will give the crispiest results. Rinsing and soaking your cut potatoes for around 30 minutes, will also help to remove excess starch, allowing your potatoes the crispy finish they deserve. To make the most out of your air fryer, preheat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit as this will allow it to crisp your potatoes quickly without drying them out. Once you've air-fried your seasoned potatoes for 15 minutes, the ultimate trick is to put them back in at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for another 15 minutes, checking on them often until they've reached their crispy potential.