How To Prevent Your Bacon From Shrinking Once It Hits The Pan

Bacon is an anytime staple, and no matter how it's prepared, bacon is beloved. But, if it is constantly shrinking up on you when you fry it up in a pan or bake it in the oven, this is a bacon hack you need to know. It's time to start rinsing your bacon slices with water before you cook them.

Bacon is a fatty meat, and this element gives those strips of pork all their flavor. However, when they hit the skillet or start sizzling on the sheet pan in the oven, that fat starts to melt, which causes the bacon to shrink. Additionally, bacon has moisture from the curing process that evaporates as the strips begin to get hot, leaving those crisp, crunchy savory pieces. As the bacon's fat melts away and it loses moisture, it shrinks. That said, rinsing the strips with water can help limit the amount of shrinkage to a point.