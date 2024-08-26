This Is The Best Temperature For Cooking Bacon In The Oven

You can cook bacon in a huge variety of ways, and everyone has their favorite preparation method. Some do it the old-fashioned way, and fry it up in a cast iron pan, while others stick bacon in the microwave for a quick cook. But for others, popping it in the oven is the best way to make it.

When cooking bacon in the oven, the biggest decision to make is what temperature to cook it at. Selecting a perfect temperature isn't an exact science — since you have to contend with different bacon types and textural preferences – but the best temperatures do tend to fall in the same range: 325 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is the ideal temperature range for oven-baked bacon, primarily because it gives the fat time to render out in the heat, and the meat time to properly cook. Plus, with this range, you have the freedom to watch over the bacon, and then pull it out when it's as crispy as you'd like it to be.