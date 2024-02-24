How Many Beer Brands Does Anheuser-Busch Actually Own?

Have you ever asked yourself how many clouds are in the sky? How many drops of rain are in the ocean? Just how many beers does Anheuser-Busch own? The answer to that last question is only slightly more quantifiable than the first two. In a word — lots. Anheuser-Busch owns so many brands that a specific number seems impossible to source. According to the website of the overlords of the beer empire, AB InBev, it owns over 500 brands of beer.

These brands range from the obvious flagship Budweiser to Corona and Stella Artois. Anheuser-Busch InBev even owns several craft beers like Devil's Backbone and Goose Island. However, the availability of many AB InBev beers varies depending on region. There are strictly American beers, but there are also beers available in literally every continent owned by this mega-corporation. This number only appears to be growing, following mergers made by InBev after its 2008 Anheuser-Busch takeover.