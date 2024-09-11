After Over 150 Years, Campbell's Is Ditching The 'Soup' In Its Name
The Campbell's Soup Company has been a household name for over a century and a half, and during that time, it has become synonymous with a piping-hot bowl of comfort on a cold day. (That, and as a staple ingredient in myriad casserole recipes.) But the iconic food brand is embarking on an exciting adventure and dropping the word "soup" from its name — after 155 years — to signify its new broader strategy to think outside the can.
While the change is still subject to shareholder approval, the shift reflects the company's desire to step outside its traditional product base. The announcement was part of the brand's Fiscal 2025 Investor Day presentation in which it outlined plans to redefine itself for a new generation and step outside its comfort zone. According to Campbell's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Clouse, "We are ready to turn the page and enter a new chapter where we build on Campbell's transformed portfolio, strong team, and aligned and engaged culture with the goal to set the standard for performance in the food industry."
A strategy for the future
The company's rebrand started in 2019, when Mark Clouse was appointed as the new president and CEO. This move continued with the 2024 acquisition of Sovos Brands, which includes pasta sauce darling Rao's, frozen food brand Michael Angelo's, and Aussie yogurt brand noosa.
Company leadership, including Clouse, has emphasized that the name change is more than just cosmetic. It communicates to both consumers and investors that Campbell's is expanding its product offerings and market focus as crucial facets of its overall growth strategy. All of this is meant to align with the new Campbell's Company's financial strategy to drive net sales and profitability — and shareholder value as a result.
In terms of how this affects the average consumer, fear not. Your family's holiday hot dish recipes are safe for now. Campbell's soup products aren't going anywhere, at least not because of this transition. The name change just allows Campbell's to confidently branch out into more diverse offerings, including snacks, sauces, and prepared meals.