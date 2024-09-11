After Over 150 Years, Campbell's Is Ditching The 'Soup' In Its Name

The Campbell's Soup Company has been a household name for over a century and a half, and during that time, it has become synonymous with a piping-hot bowl of comfort on a cold day. (That, and as a staple ingredient in myriad casserole recipes.) But the iconic food brand is embarking on an exciting adventure and dropping the word "soup" from its name — after 155 years — to signify its new broader strategy to think outside the can.

While the change is still subject to shareholder approval, the shift reflects the company's desire to step outside its traditional product base. The announcement was part of the brand's Fiscal 2025 Investor Day presentation in which it outlined plans to redefine itself for a new generation and step outside its comfort zone. According to Campbell's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Clouse, "We are ready to turn the page and enter a new chapter where we build on Campbell's transformed portfolio, strong team, and aligned and engaged culture with the goal to set the standard for performance in the food industry."