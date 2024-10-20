When It Comes To The Best Graham Crackers, One Brand Reigns Supreme

There's nothing like the lightly sweet crunch of a graham cracker (a snack that also has a strange history). Americans love them so much that dozens of brands make and sell them — from traditional recipes to varieties that are free from dairy, gluten, soy, nut, and other allergens. If you don't want to go through the trouble of finding the best of the best yourself, take our word for it: Nabisco Grahams, the original graham crackers, reign supreme.

Daily Meal taste tested and ranked several graham cracker brands only to find that the original, commercial brand has stood the test of time. A little darker than other graham brands, she noted that the Nabisco experience starts with the sentimental smell after opening the package. You can taste the balanced sugary goodness from the first bite: The flavor of the molasses never overpowers the sweetness, which builds slightly the longer that you nosh on the grahams, Daily Meal states. Meanwhile, the texture of Nabisco Grahams is a bit softer than others but still crisp.

It's intriguing that such a longstanding brand of graham crackers continues to be a favorite in households across the United States. Nabisco (a conglomerate of bakeries shortened from National Biscuit Company) was the first commercial brand to mass produce and market graham crackers in 1898. The runner up choice, Nabisco's Honey Maid Grahams, were originally launched in 1925 by Pacific Coast Biscuit Company, which was later purchased by Nabisco in 1930. And Daily Meal is not alone in loving either of these grahams. Currently, the parent company of Nabisco, Mondelēz International, leads the U.S. graham cracker market in sales by millions of dollars (per Statista).